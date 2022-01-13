Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $5.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $310.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.47. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 67,771 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

