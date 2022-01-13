Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

EVRG stock opened at $66.67 on Thursday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $449,100.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

