Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 412.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

EVFM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.39. 97,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,959. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $63.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.20. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 200,594 shares of company stock valued at $76,070 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 2,845,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 472,459 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

