Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 143.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.8% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

CSCO stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $262.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

