Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 56.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $133.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.56.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,007. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

