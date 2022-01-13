Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 34.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 196,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 211,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after purchasing an additional 42,417 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 52,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,791. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

