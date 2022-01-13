Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

