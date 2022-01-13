Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) to Neutral

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

KMB stock opened at $143.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.76.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

