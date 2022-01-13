Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) to “Outperform”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €23.50 ($26.70) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EDRVF. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale cut EDP Renováveis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.95.

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

