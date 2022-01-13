ExclusiveCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $182.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $285,759.04 and $182.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009590 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001235 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

