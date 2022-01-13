Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Raised to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

