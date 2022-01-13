Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $192.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Expedia is gaining from improving travel trends in many parts of the world. Moreover, strong growth across all its lines of business is a major positive. Solid demand in domestic travel is contributing well. Further, growing momentum in Vrbo is benefiting the company. Additionally, Expedia’s strengthening global lodging portfolio and strong supply acquisition efforts remain key catalysts. Further, the removal of travel restrictions in many parts of the world as well as many countries opening for international travelers remain major tailwinds. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, uncertainties in the global travel industry owing to the pandemic remain primary concerns. Further, sluggishness in corporate travel remains an overhang. Also, leveraged balance sheet of the company is a major concern.”

EXPE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.60.

EXPE opened at $181.25 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,781 shares of company stock worth $30,004,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,568,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $306,617,000 after purchasing an additional 556,010 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

