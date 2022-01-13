Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $192.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Expedia is gaining from improving travel trends in many parts of the world. Moreover, strong growth across all its lines of business is a major positive. Solid demand in domestic travel is contributing well. Further, growing momentum in Vrbo is benefiting the company. Additionally, Expedia’s strengthening global lodging portfolio and strong supply acquisition efforts remain key catalysts. Further, the removal of travel restrictions in many parts of the world as well as many countries opening for international travelers remain major tailwinds. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, uncertainties in the global travel industry owing to the pandemic remain primary concerns. Further, sluggishness in corporate travel remains an overhang. Also, leveraged balance sheet of the company is a major concern.”

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $181.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,781 shares of company stock worth $30,004,813. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,414,761,000 after purchasing an additional 284,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $976,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $900,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

