Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXPGY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Experian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Experian presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

EXPGY stock opened at $44.18 on Monday. Experian has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1475 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

