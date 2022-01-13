Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.29. Approximately 1,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 132,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.33.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

