Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $223.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $229.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

EXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.12.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $211.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.73. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $109.42 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

