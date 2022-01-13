Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $71.05 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.94.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

