FantasyGold (FGC) Price Hits $0.0004

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $54,201.62 and approximately $153.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00061530 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00078951 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.68 or 0.07656399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,636.02 or 1.00067797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00069349 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007834 BTC.

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

