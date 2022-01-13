Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,486,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for 1.9% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $76,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.24. 29,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

