Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,687 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

