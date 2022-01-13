Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Short Interest Down 92.0% in December

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,548,900 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the December 15th total of 107,185,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,497,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:FMCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 687,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,961,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $584.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

