Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $303.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to report sales of $303.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.00 million and the lowest is $298.00 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $294.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

