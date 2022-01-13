FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

Shares of FNHC opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69. FedNat has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $24.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.06). FedNat had a negative net margin of 48.34% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. The firm had revenue of $65.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedNat will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNHC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of FedNat by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

