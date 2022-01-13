Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given New 2,300.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from 2,200.00 to 2,300.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FQVTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from 2,400.00 to 3,350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,825.00.

Shares of FQVTF stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

