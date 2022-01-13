Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Position Trimmed by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 287.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $130.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.92. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $99.20 and a 12-month high of $138.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.