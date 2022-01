Fidessa group (LON:FDSA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,865.03

Fidessa group plc (LON:FDSA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,865.03 ($52.46) and traded as high as GBX 3,875 ($52.60). Fidessa group shares last traded at GBX 3,865 ($52.46), with a volume of 5,102 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,865 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,865.03.

About Fidessa group (LON:FDSA)

Fidessa group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading, investment, and information solutions to the financial community worldwide. The company offers access to the trading community of buy-side and sell-side professionals ranging from institutions and investment banks to boutique brokers, and niche hedge funds.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidessa group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidessa group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.