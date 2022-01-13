Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,355 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $308,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

