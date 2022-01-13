FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Down 7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71. Approximately 36,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,102,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

Get FIGS alerts:

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,597,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS Company Profile (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.