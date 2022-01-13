Financial Advantage Inc. Purchases 233 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.9% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,056,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

RTX traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,431. The stock has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

