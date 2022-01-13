Financial Analysis: Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) versus InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes -7.70% -0.77% -0.31% InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 185.45% 15.02% 9.33%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Howard Hughes and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 7 0 2.88

Howard Hughes presently has a consensus target price of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.50%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $20.07, indicating a potential upside of 51.83%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Howard Hughes.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Howard Hughes and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $699.49 million 8.00 -$26.15 million ($1.16) -87.53 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $119.41 million 15.47 $112.46 million $1.82 7.26

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Howard Hughes. Howard Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Howard Hughes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust beats Howard Hughes on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments. The Master Planned Communities segment focuses in the development and sale of land in large-scale, long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Columbia, Maryland. The Seaport District operates an approximately 453,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, and entertainment properties situated in three primary locations in New York, New York: Pier 17, Historic Area/Uplands, and Tin Building. The Strategic Developments segment involves in the other real estate assets in the form of entitled and unentitled land and residential condominium developments. The company was founded on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

