First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives $23.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on FA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45. First Advantage has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $192.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $645,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 38.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 413,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 114,235 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,977,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 55.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 386,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

