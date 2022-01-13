First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

First Derivatives (LON:FDP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.72) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,200 ($29.86). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of LON FDP opened at GBX 1,830 ($24.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £508.90 million and a P/E ratio of 631.72. First Derivatives has a 1-year low of GBX 1,804 ($24.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,425 ($46.49). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,069.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,199.37.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

