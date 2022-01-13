First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,289 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 222,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 62,123 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $30.23 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.45 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

