First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $215,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,443,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after buying an additional 304,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $98.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $98.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average is $79.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

In related news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Barclays increased their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

