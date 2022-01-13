First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,077 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 28,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $1,788,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 200,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,140,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.56. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $80.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

