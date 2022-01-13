First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE BWA opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

