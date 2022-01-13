First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,546,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $157.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.20 and a 12-month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

