First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $105.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average of $103.19. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

