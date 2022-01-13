First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $29.23. Approximately 13,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 49,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21.

