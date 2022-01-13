First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Update

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,200 shares, an increase of 5,747.6% from the December 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3,945.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

NXTG stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.60. 215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,751. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.75. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $83.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

