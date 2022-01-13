First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the December 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after buying an additional 39,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.39. 2,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,194. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $79.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

