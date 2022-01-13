First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Down 90.2% in December

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the December 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FNK stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.60. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,704. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $48.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
