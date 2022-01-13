First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Down 90.2% in December

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the December 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FNK stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.60. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,704. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $48.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNK. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 28.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $235,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 189,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 135.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 143,514 shares during the last quarter.

