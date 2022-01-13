First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla. “

FWRG has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

