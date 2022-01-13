FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Position Raised by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,153 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for approximately 3.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 3.61% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $778,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.24. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

