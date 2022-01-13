Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.69. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 23,337 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSI. Greenridge Global raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $45.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.