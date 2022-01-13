Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.69. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 23,337 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on FSI. Greenridge Global raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.
The firm has a market cap of $45.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)
Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.
