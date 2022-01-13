Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Holdings Raised by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,598,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,802 shares during the period. Flux Power makes up 1.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Flux Power worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Flux Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter worth $822,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Flux Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flux Power by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

FLUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

FLUX traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.18. 240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,248. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

