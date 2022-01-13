Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Flywire stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $406,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $1,870,687.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $17,524,319.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire in the second quarter worth about $394,163,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the second quarter worth about $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the second quarter worth about $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Flywire in the second quarter worth about $55,596,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

