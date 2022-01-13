FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of FMC opened at $111.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FMC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,637,000 after buying an additional 29,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

