Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Down 3.2%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.69. 78 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 236,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 661,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 276,444 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 91,104 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

