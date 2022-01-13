Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,056 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,596 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 393.0% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 110,485 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 109.0% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 107,521 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

NYSE F opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

